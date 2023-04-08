Marcos: Easter Sunday a time for 'renewal and recovery'

Persons Deprived of Liberty paint eggs as part of the scheduled Easter activities for their children at the Makati City Jail playground on April 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipino Christians on Sunday to "take the celebration of Easter as a time for renewal and recovery."

In his Easter Sunday message, Marcos enjoined Pinoys “to pause and give thanks for the opportunity for renewal and recovery as we push through our quest for genuine unity and progress for all.”

“Indeed, Easter teaches us that as long as we live our life in Christ, love and hope will remain ever so boundless and will be the cornerstone for the positive transformation in our society,” the President said.

Marcos said that Jesus Christ’s resurrection "not only affirms our deepest faith but also signifies a new birth for all the faithful who walk and be granted eternal salvation."

The Holy Week ends with Easter Sunday, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus, a key tenet in Christianity.

