MANILA - Manila Archbishop Fr. Jose Cardinal Advincula delivered his message during the Easter Vigil Mass at the Manila Cathedral.

The Archbishop highlighted the importance of the Sacrament of Baptism, which symbolizes participation in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"In baptism, we die to our old selves. And we rise with Christ to a new life," the Archbishop said.

He emphasized that baptism is not just a ritual or tradition but a personal commitment to live life as followers of Christ.

The Pascal candle, which represents the resurrection of Christ, was lit during the mass.

"We are united with Christ in His death, and resurrection. And we are called to share in his mission to bring light into the world," the Archbishop added.

The Archbishop urged the faithful to remember the promises they made during their baptism and live out those promises in their daily lives. He emphasized the need to be a community of love, showing support to one another and responding to the resurrection of Christ with devotion.

"May this Easter Vigil be a reminder to us of the power of Christ's resurrection and the importance of our participation in his church," the Archbishop concluded.

The Easter Vigil is a significant event in the Catholic faith as it commemorates the holy night when the Lord rose from the dead. During this vigil, believers gather to witness the blessing of the new fire and the lighting of the Pascal candle, which symbolizes Christ as the light of the world.