3 drown in Laguna, Quezon during Holy Week

MANILA -- The number of drowning incidents among beachgoers and picnic-goers during Holy Week continued to rise.

According to the Calabarzon Police, as of Saturday, one incident of drowning occurred in the Kay-Anlog river in Calamba City, Laguna. The victim, drowned while swimming with friends around 1:30 p.m.

His companions tried to rescue him and rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In Tiaong, Quezon, a man drowned while fishing on the side of the Talon River in Sitio Liwayway, Barangay Lalig, around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday.

He informed his drinking buddies that he would go fishing but did not return.

His lifeless body was found floating in the river.

In Atimonan, Quezon, a minor also drowned in a resort river in Barangay Santa Catalina on Saturday afternoon.

His mother noticed that he was missing and searched for him until she found him floating in the river.

He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Authorities reminded the public to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines when swimming in the sea or any body of water to avoid similar incidents.

- report from Ronilo Dagos