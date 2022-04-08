With Agaton entering the Philippine area of responsibility, intense rains will be experienced at times during the day over Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte. PAGASA

(UPDATE) Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remain hoisted over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao, and Lucas Grande Islands, PAGASA said in a 8 a.m. weather bulletin on Saturday, as the year's first tropical cyclone emerged in the Philippine area of responsibility.

At 7 a.m., Agaton was located 130 km east of Guiuan town, Eastern Samar, with maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts up to 55 kph. It is almost stationary, PAGASA added.

Agaton will remain almost stationary until Monday, as it meanders over the waters east of Eastern Visayas.





PAGASA

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains may persist over Masbate, Sorsogon and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

Landfall over Eastern Samar is possible. Agaton will move eastward by Tuesday as it interacts and eventually assimilates with Tropical Storm Malakas.

Meanwhile, at 4 a.m. today, Tropical Storm Malakas was located 2,005 km east of Mindanao.

It packed winds of up to 75 kph near the center and with gusts up to 90 kph. It was moving west northwest at 15 kph.

Malakas could enter the Philippine area of responsibility late Monday or early Tuesday as a typhoon.