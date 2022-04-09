MANILA – Although the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines remain low, the numbers are not dropping either, a researcher from OCTA Research said.

According to Dr. Guido David, they have noticed a plateau in the number of new cases, which means that although the numbers are not rising it is also not going down.

"Ibig sabihin niyan, hindi na halos bumababa ’yung bilang ng kaso. Kung titingnan natin ’yung 7-day average natin ngayong linggo, sa buong bansa, ay 342, at noong nakaraang linggo ay 342 din. So parang hindi na siya bumababa masyado. Posible pa rin namang bumaba ’yan so minomonitor natin, basta hindi pa naman tumataas. ’Yun ang ibig sabihin ng nag-plateau," David said.

(This means our numbers are almost not going down. If we look at the 7-day average this week, for the whole week, we have 342 cases. And last week, we also had 342 cases so it seems like the numbers are not going down. It is still possible for the numbers to go down, as long as they don't go up. This means the trend is plateauing.)

David encouraged the public to continue practicing minimum health standards and to get their booster shots.

"Dahil alam natin nandiyan pa 'yung virus at nagkaka-surge pa rin sa ibang bansa katulad ng China, ay kailangan mag-iingat pa rin tayo. 'Wag tayong magpabaya, sumunod tayo sa minimum health protocols. Magsuot tayo ng face mask, especially kapag nasa gatherings tayo," he added.

(Because we know the virus is still there and there are surges in other countries like China, we still have to be careful. We can't be complacent, we have to follow minimum health protocols. Wear masks, especially in gatherings.)

"Kailangan pa rin nag-iingat, kailangan pa rin nagpapabakuna at nagpapa-booster shots. ’Yung mga kababayan natin kasi ang alam natin ay humihina ’yung ating immunity. After some time bumababa ’yung level ng antibodies sa mga ibang tao kaya para maprevent ’yung pagdami ng kaso lalo na kung may makapasok dito na isa sa mga subvariants o ’yung tinatawag nila na mga recombinant tulad ng XE na nakita na sa Thailand, para hindi magkaroon ng pagdami ng kaso ng mga ganoon dito mas maganda na protektado tayo."

(We have to still be careful, we have to get vaccinated and get our booster shots because our immunity weakens. After some time some people's immunity weakens so to prevent another surge especially if the subvariants or recombinants like the XE seen in Thailand, enter the country, we can prevent another surge.)

According to David, his group is currently monitoring an uptick in cases in some parts of the Philippines, but the whole country remains under very low risk for COVID-19.

He also said it is possible for cases to increase within April and May due to the waning immunity of the public.

"At possible talaga na magkaroon ng pagtaas ng bilang ng kaso kasi ngayon nagsisimula nang magkaroon tayo ng waning immunity kasi January tayo nagka-surge, ngayon nakatatlong buwan na so posibleng mga kababayan tayo na ’yung antibody levels nila humihina, bumababa, baka magkaroon ng pagtaas ng bilang ng kaso some time April, May pagkatapos ng elections kaya ’yan ’yung tinututukan natin," David said.

(It is really possible to see an increase in the cases because of the waning immunity since the last surge we had was in January, so it is around three months since then so it is possible that for our fellow Filipinos, their antibody levels start to go down, to weaken so we might see an increase in the number of cases some time in April and May after the elections so we are monitoring that.)

The Philippines reported its lowest number of active COVID-19 cases in roughly four months, according to the ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Team.

Based on Department of Health data, the 30,527 active COVID-19 infections reported on Friday were the country's lowest since January 4.

The news comes amid the threat of new COVID-19 recombinant variants such as XD, XE, and XF, though the DOH has said it hasn't detected them within the country.

Manila has also loosened its COVID-19 Alert Status in 17 more areas to Level 1, its lowest Alert Level, until April 15.