Palace praises COVID heroes anew on Day of Valor

MANILA – Malacañang continued to recognize the selflessness and hard work of COVID-19 frontliners as the country commemorated its third Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) during the pandemic.

In a statement on Saturday, the Palace called on the public to look up to the country's present-day heroes as the country continued its fight against COVID-19.

"As we adapt to the new normal brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to praise the selflessness, hard work, and commitment of our present-day heroes. Our medical and health care professionals, farmers, government workers and officials, law enforcement personnel, firefighters, and frontliners from the food service, transportation, and other essential sectors, have all continuously provided needed services and assistance to their fellow Filipinos despite the great personal risk to them because of the virus," it said.

The Palace also hopes the country's veterans and modern-day heroes can bring inspiration for everyone.

"May the sacrifices of our patriotic veterans and our modern-day heroes continue to ignite within us the desire to contribute towards nation-building for our continuous recovery from the impacts generated by the COVID-19 pandemic," it added.

The Day of Valor commemorates the Filipino and American soldiers who stood up against Japanese forces during World War 2.

On April 9, 1942, some 76,000 Filipino and American troops surrendered to Japan as Bataan province fell to invaders. Thousands of the captives died, as they were forced to march about 140 kilometers to Capas town, Tarlac from Mariveles town, Bataan.

President Rodrigo Duterte last attended the country's Day of Valor commemoration in 2019 in Jolo, Sulu. He skipped the rites in Bataan's Mount Samat in 2018, because he attended a business forum in China.

Duterte attended the Bataan ceremony in 2017, almost a year into his presidency.

The celebration of Araw ng Kagitingan was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, while Duterte's taped video message was shown during the event in 2021.

