Pacquiao believes 'true Christians' will vote for him

MANILA - Senator Manny Pacquiao expressed confidence that Christians in the Philippines will support and vote for him in the upcoming presidential elections.

In a statement, Pacquiao said his camp noticed increased support from the various Christian denominations in the country.

"I am sure isa lang naman ang paniniwalaan amin, the same spirit distributed among us. So I am sure na nagtutulungan kami, nagkakaisa kami lalo na at magkakapatid kami sa Panginoon,” Pacquiao said.

He also said Christians are bound together by the love of God and thus they will make a united stand in accordance with their faith.

"If you really are a true Christian, you will support a (fellow) Christian, you will support your brother," Pacquiao said.

Should he be elected as president, Pacquiao will only be the second non-Catholic president, following former president Fidel V. Ramos.