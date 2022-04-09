OAV materials arrive late at PH Consulate in NY

Watch more News on iWantTFC

After some shipping delays, the first of several boxes containing some overseas absentee voting (OAV) paraphernalia sent by the Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) finally arrived at the Philippine Consulate General in New York on Friday.

With only a month left before the May 9 presidential elections, the testing and sealing of the vote counting machines (VCMs) in New York did not take place as scheduled on April 7. In the 2016 Philippine presidential polls, the final testing and sealing of the vote-counting machines at the consulate were already done 53 days before election day.

Philippine Consul General Elmer Cato said VCMs, overseas ballots, and other election materials shipped by Comelec are still making their way from Alaska to New York. The rest are expected to be delivered in the next few days. Overseas absentee voting is scheduled to start on April 10.

"[The materials are] still in transit, waiting [for] customs clearance... There are delays in Washington, DC as well but we're hoping that this would be resolved. It's a minor issue that shouldn't really affect the elections here," Cato asserted.

But some registered Filipino voters in New York see the delay as a major cause for concern. For Matt Rosales of 1Sambayan USA, the Philippine government has no excuse.

"The consulate in New York being the representative of the Philippine Government is responsible for the timely preparation for the upcoming elections. And yes, we've seen in the past this being done in a much more timely manner," Rosales noted.

Cato said the final testing and sealing of VCMs may still happen on Monday, provided all OAV paraphernalias arrive over the weekend. "We have assured our kababayan that once they arrive, we would do what we need to do to make sure that they would be able to participate in the elections and we give them assurance that of course we would also be vigilant in making sure that the will of the people is truly reflected in the outcome."

Cato also reacted to a Twitter post by Filipino Gracee Bejosano where she expressed fears that there would be voter disenfranchisement and that time is running out for her vote to count.

"Well, it really is unfortunate to wake up in the morning to see this tweet but it's also unfortunate that there were other insinuations that went with it. We understand that many of our kababayan are really eager to participate in the national elections in May," Cato said.

A virtual OAV town hall with Cato is scheduled on Monday.