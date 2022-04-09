MANILA – Presidential candidate Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo honored Filipinos who showed bravery in times of hardship in her message on the Day of Valor.

"Kaisa ako ng Sambayanang Pilipino sa pagdiriwang ng Araw ng Kagitingan," Robredo said in her message Saturday.

"Ginugunita at binibigyang-pugay natin ang mga Pilipinong nagpakita ng tapang sa panahon ng kagipitan – mga humarap sa malaki at malakas na kalaban, pumalag at napilitang magbaba ng armas ngunit di kailanman binitawan ang pag-asa.

"Na sa kabila ng kadiliman, may liwanag na nag-aabang. Kailangan lang magsikap at magtiwala."

The Vice President also expressed hope that the truth of history would continue to guide the Philippines.

Robredo is currently trailing former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in surveys for the 2022 presidential elections. However, she received a boost in her ratings in the latest pre-election poll conducted by Pulse Asia in March.