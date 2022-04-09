Farmers from San Nicolas, Pampanga raised Sen. Kiko Pangilinan's hands during the latter's visit in the province on April 9, 2022. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga - (UPDATE) Senator Kiko Pangilinan was in tears when a group of farmers from San Nicolas, Pampanga suddenly joined him onstage Saturday at the San Fernando People’s Rally to thank him for his work in the agriculture sector.

“Kahit simpleng tao lang kami, mga simpleng magsasaka, para sa amin, si Senator Kiko at Ma’am Leni,” a representative of the farmers said.

The farmers raised Pangilinan’s hands in a symbolic endorsement, mimicking the way local politicians’ declaration of alliance and support for national candidates.

WATCH: A group of farmers from San Nicolas, Pampanga joined Sen. @kikopangilinan on stage at the San Fernando rally. They raised his hands in a symbolic endorsement after Pangilinan was snubbed in other provinces in favor other tandems with Robredo. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Wj9H7IgxvI — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 9, 2022

This, one day after the De Venecias of Pangasinan did not raise Pangilinan’s hand at the Dagupan City people’s rally, prompting the crowd to shout, “Isama si Kiko (Include Kiko).”

The De Venecias are long-time members of Lakas-CMD, which endorsed Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s vice presidential bid.

Just three days earlier, the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem was welcomed in Occidental Mindoro with posters pushing for “LeTi” tandem, matching presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo with Senator Tito Sotto, runningmate of Senator Ping Lacson.

In March, Lacson was dropped by Partido Reporma and declared their support for Robredo instead, but party chief Pantaleon Alcarez maintained that his choice for vice president remains Sotto.

Another twist in favor of Robredo’s candidacy was Eastern Samar Governor and PDP-Laban member Ben Evardone’s endorsement, but the Borongan City rally left Robredo’s side without her runningmate.

The splintered PDP-laban was left without a standard bearer when Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa withdrew his candidacy, but its Cusi wing endorsed Robredo’s rival former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Pangilinan did not make an appearance when Robredo barnstormed the Eastern Samar to ensure the full support of local government officials for Robredo.

“For Leni to increase, I must decrease,” Pangilinan said of his decision to skip the Borongan rally.

“Okay ‘yun, basta mas maraming suporta para kay Vice President Leni, mas maganda para sa atin,” he also said at the San Fernando rally to chants of his name.

“Ang mahalaga doon sa mga nangyaring jnsidente noong nakaraan, taumbayan ang sumisigaw ng ‘Leni-Kiko’,” he added.

Senator Kiko Pangilinan in tears when farmers from San Nicolas, Pampanga joined him on stage. (Team Kiko)

Supporters in Borongan shouted “We want Kiko!” when Easter Samar lone-district representative Maria Fe Abunda was endorsing Robredo.

It is within other politicians’ rights to support a different tandem, Pangilinan said.

San Fernando Mayor Edwin Santiago raised Pangilinan’s hand in the Manalakaran People’s Rally which gathered an estimated 200,000 supporters according to local police.

Before the San Nicolas farmers raised Pangilinan’s hands, he pulled Robredo who was sitting behind to join them.