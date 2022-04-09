Arriving OFWs at the NAIA Terminal 1 undergo health protocols and fill out documents before getting clearance from the Philippine Red Cross to get swab tests on October 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

CEBU CITY - The Philippines needs to have bilateral labor agreements with countries to ensure that overseas Filipino are protected from abusive employers, Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso said on Saturday, a day before migrant Filipinos cast their votes ahead of the May elections.

Under a Domagoso presidency, only "abled and skilled" people who "really know about labor" will be appointed to Philippine embassies and labor offices abroad, the presidential aspirant told reporters in a chance interview.

"Under our watch, we will make sure that there will be equal opportunity and equal protection of law na universally acceptable para sa ating mga OFW at undocumented OFW sa mundo (for our OFW and undocumented workers across the globe)," he said.

"We must sign any other agreement also for undocumented Filipino workers abroad to have the same benefits. At the very least health care system," he said, noting how a Filipino domestic worker in Hong Kong was reportedly abandoned by her employers after she contracted COVID-19.

Domagoso said he would prioritize the signing of these bilateral agreements with Middle Eastern countries, noting how several Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia have been ill-treated by their employers over the years.

"I think it is our duty also to make sure that any citizen living in their country can avail of equal rights because tayo kapag nandito sila sa bansa natin, we do our best na proteksyunan yung mga mamamayan nila," he said.

(I think it is our duty also to make sure that any citizen living in their country can avail of equal rights because when they are in our country, we make sure that we do our best to protect their citizens.)

"Kung tayo ginagawa natin yun para sa kanilang mga mamamayan, then love begets love, Respect begets respect," he said.

(If we do that for their citizens, then love begets love. Respect begets respect.)

MIDDLE EAST'S KAFALA SYSTEM

Last year, President Rodrigo Duterte urged the United Nations to dismantle the kafala system, a common labor practice in Arab countries where a person's right to work is highly dependent on his or her employer.

The kafala system has made thousands of OFWs vulnerable to abuses including the non-payment of wages, restriction of workers' movement, denial of health care, "perpetual exploitation," and "outright murder," Duterte earlier said.

"Wala namang masamang hingin yung marapat lamang na bigyan ng proteksyon sa mata ng batas and other services while our fellow Filipinos are working for them," Domagoso said.

(There is nothing wrong in asking to protect them under the eyes of the law and to give them other services while our fellow Filipinos are working for them.)

"I think more than the economic return that our OFW is giving the country, I think we must protect each and every individual, Filipinos abroad working for them," he said.

Domagoso did not give a clear answer when asked if he is willing to implement a deployment ban against countries that would refuse to enter into bilateral labor agreements with the Philippines.

In 2020, Duterte prohibited the deployment of Filipino migrant workers to Kuwait after a Filipino domestic helper there was brutally killed by her employers.

The Philippines imposed a separate deployment ban to Kuwait in 2018 after Filipina migrant worker Joanna Demafelis was slain and discovered inside a freezer at an abandoned apartment there.

REINTEGRATION PROGRAM

Aside from protecting OFW right abroad, the national government should come up with more programs for migrant workers who seek to retire in the Philippines, Domagoso said.

"If they want to go back to farming then DA (Department of Agriculture) should make assistance for our returnees, our OFWs for reintegration in our society," he said.

"Kung gusto naman nila ng negosyo, DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) should be active in making it available, na makapag hanapbuhay ang ating mga OFWs," he said.

(If they want to do business, the DTI should be active in making available business packaged for our OFWs.)

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has been providing aid packages for returning Filipinos, especially for those being repatriated from war-torn countries.

Among the assistance extended to returning OFWs are livelihood packages, and scholarships for their minor dependents.

As of 2019, the Philippines recorded some 2.2 million OFWs, data from the labor department showed.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced about 500,000 OFWs to return to the Philippines, Filipino migrant workers have still managed to remit some $33.2 billion last year, Senate Labor Committee chair Sen. Joel Villanueva said last year.

The amount is equivalent to one-third of the Philippines' P4.506 trillion national budget, he said.

On April 10, nearly 1.7 million Filipinos based abroad may cast their votes ahead of the 2022 national elections, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia earlier told ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

Overseas voters (OV) may vote up to May 9, either through mail or by personally casting their ballot at the assigned Philippine diplomatic post in their area.

The OAV was first implemented in the 2004 elections by virtue of the Overseas Absentee Voting Act or R.A. 9189. It was meant to provide equal opportunity for all eligible citizens of the Philippines who are living or staying abroad to exercise their right to suffrage.

The law was later amended by R.A. 10590, which granted Filipinos with dual citizenship the right to vote.

RELATED VIDEO