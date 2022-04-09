CEBU CITY – Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso's children seemed delighted to take part in their father's campaign, but their patriarch on Friday said they were only allowed to join political activities during their free time.

Three of Domagoso's five children have been actively campaigning for him, either by serving as his representative in sorties, going on house-to-house campaigns, or performing in concert rallies.

"I don't require them ... Ang priority ko makatapos sila ng pag-aaral or gawin nila ’yung kanilang talagang gusto," Domagoso told reporters in a chance interview.

(Their priority is to finish their studies or pursue their passions.)

"Hindi sila required sa pamilya namin pagdating sa kampanya. Any help will do," he added.

(They are not required to do anything when it comes to the campaign. Any help will do.)

Not forcing their children to do several things has always been their parenting style, Domagoso's wife, Diana Lynn, said in an earlier interview.

"I believe na if you want a job to be done properly, kailangan gustuhin mo ’yun. So kung mapipilitan lang sila, they cannot perform well," she told ABS-CBN News Digital.

(I believe that if you want a job to be done properly, you have to like the job. So if they will be forced to do it, they cannot perform well.)

"’Yung makita ko lang sila na nasa maayos na lugar, nasa maayos na kondisyon, malaking bagay na ’yun. Malaking tulong na ’yun sa akin bilang nanay at bilang tatay para kay Isko," she added.

(If I see them in a good state, in a good condition, that's a big thing for me already as a mother, and for Isko as a father.)

The Manila Mayor earlier said his children were barred from running for a public post while he is still in government.

“My sons are of age. Technically puwede siya sa gobyerno mahalal o sa partikular na posisyon and I told him no kasi nga marami rin namang ibang magaling,” the mayor said.

(Technically, he can be elected or appointed to a particular position but I told him no because there are more competent people.)

“Hanggat nasa gobyerno ako, hindi sila puwede maging bahagi ng gobyerno para ’yung iba naman mabigyan ng pagkakataon na maging bahagi ng gobyerno,” he said.

(While I am in government, they cannot be part of government so that others will have a chance to join the government.)