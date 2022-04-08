Isko: Voters 'reserving' real choice for president on May 9

Supporters take photos of Manila Mayor and Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Isko Moreno Domagoso during a townhall meeting in Marikina on February 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

LAPU-LAPU CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday remained optimistic in bagging the presidency even if his numbers declined in a pre-election survey, saying voters would only divulge their real choice for president on election day.

Voters are "scared" to answer surveys truthfully due to the worsening spat between pro-Marcos and anti-Marcos camps, Domagoso told reporters in a chance interview.

"Sa sobrang away nila natatakot na 'yung tao baka mawalan siya ng trabaho, baka hindi siya mabilhan sa tindahan niya o baka awayin siya ng kapitbahay niya, mawalan siya ng kaibigan, ina-unfriend siya, mapagsalitaan siya ng masakit kaya tumatahimik na lang," he said.

"Feeling ko ire-reserve nila 'yung boto nila sa takdang panahon," he said.

(People are so scared that they might lose their job, might lose buyers, might fight with their neighbors, might lose a friend or might be criticized so they just keep quiet. But I have a feeling they will reserve their votes and cast it at the right time.)

While Domagoso kept the third spot in Pulse Asia's March polls, the Manila mayor lost 2 percentage points, leaving him with only 8 percent of respondents naming him as their most-preferred presidential candidate.

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. continues to lead Pulse Asia's pre-election survey with 56 percent, followed by Vice President Leni Robredo with 24 percent.

"For now, I am happy for them, they are winning the survey," Domagoso said.

"Good for them but the election is on May 9," he said.

When asked to comment about perceptions that it may be "statistically impossible" to beat Marcos in the upcoming 2022 presidential race, Domagoso said naysayers are entitled to their own opinion.

"His opinion is as good as mine," he said.

"At the end of the day, ayokong pangunahan ang ating taumbayan. Kailangan maipakita natin sa taumbayan na nililigawan natin sila," he said.

(At the end of the day, I don't want to get ahead of our countrymen. We need to show them that we are courting them.)

Domagoso is expected to bag the endorsement of House Deputy Speaker and Cebu Rep. Pablo John Garcia over the weekend, but has yet to get the nod of the entire ONE Cebu, the largest political alliance in the Philippines' most vote-rich province.

"Ayoko sila pangunahan basta masaya ako na tinatanggap nila tayo dito, tinutulungan nila tayo dito," the Manila Mayor said.

(I also don't want to get ahead of them but I'm happy that they received us here, they help us here.)

Domagoso's wife Dynee earlier said that their family is also exerting more effort to campaign for their patriarch, disregarding how pre-election surveys may look like about a month before election day.