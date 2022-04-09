An almost stationary Agaton is expected to bring heavy rains over the eastern portion of Visayas and Mindanao. PAGASA

MANILA (UPDATE) – State weather bureau PAGASA warned of heavy rains in the eastern portion of Visayas and Mindanao due to Tropical Depression Agaton.

In its 2 p.m. update, PAGASA said Agaton was last located 125 km southeast Guiuan town, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Agaton remains almost stationary, which is why heavy rains could prevail over areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 and nearby provinces.

Signal No. 1 remain hoisted over the following areas:

Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Siargao

Bucas Grande Islands

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains may persist over Masbate, Sorsogon and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao from Saturday through Sunday morning.

"So mapapansin natin na 'yung bukas hanggang sa Lunes na inaasahan natin, talagang 'yung concentration ng paulan halos nandito pa rin sa eastern section ng Visayas at Mindanao," PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez said.

PAGASA

Due to these conditions, residents in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas are advised to take necessary precautions.

PAGASA also said a landfall over the coast of Eastern Samar is possible.

Agaton is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours before weakening into a tropical depression by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility with the international name "Malakas".

As of 10 a.m., Malakas was located 1,965 km east of Mindanao. It does not have any direct effect on the country yet but it is expected to enter PAR by Monday and may interact with Agaton.