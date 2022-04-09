MANILA – Cateel town in Davao Oriental has been placed under a state of calamity because of flooding brought about by Tropical Depression Agaton.

The local government on Friday approved Resolution No. 14-2022, which placed the town under a state of calamity, as the storm destroyed agriculture and infrastructure.

This meant local government can use 5 percent of its calamity fund for relief goods for affected families. It can also be used to fund repairs.

According to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, several families were affected and have been brought to evacuation centers in Cateel.

An 83-year-old fatality was reported to have drowned in floodwaters last Wednesday in Barangay Alegria.

A bridge in Barangay Maglahus also collapsed Tuesday. Due to the damage, the barangay is now isolated, with the local government providing the residents with relief goods.

Prior to becoming Tropical Depression Agaton, the weather disturbance affected parts of Visayas and MIndanao as a low pressure area.

PAGASA said heavy rains could persist until Monday as Agaton remains almost stationary. – With a report from Hernel Tocmo