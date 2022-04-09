Coalition to ensure clean PH polls formed in Canada

Watch more News on iWantTFC

More than 90,000 Filipinos in Canada have registered to vote in the May 9 Philippine presidential elections.

But Migrante Canada and the group 'Kabayan for Leni-Kiko Toronto' indicated that the number could have been more had there been enough information from the various Philippine posts in the country and had there been enough flexibility from the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Commission on Elections on the rules for overseas absentee voting.

"Disenfranchisement yan. Di ka rehistrado, di ka makakaboto... The rules were never meant to be voter-friendly," Migrante Canada chairperson Danilo de Leon claimed.

Amid concerns over voter disenfranchisement, various Filipino groups in Canada agreed to form 'Koalisyon Kontra Daya' which will serve as an election watchdog.

"Nagkaroon ng all leaders meeting after the global press conference and so they discussed, all the representatives coast-to-coast that there is a compelling reason to have Koalisyon Kontra Daya," 1Sambayan Canada coordinator Erie Maestro noted.

(There was an all leaders meeting after the global press conference and so they discussed, all the representatives coast-to-coast that there is a compelling reason to have Koalisyon Kontra Daya.)

'Kabayan for Leni-Kiko Toronto' chairperson Earl Francis Dacara said the coalition will monitor incidents of election fraud and cheating.

Overseas absentee voting will officially start on April 10, but ballot boxes and vote counting machines from Comelec, which the Consulate in Vancouver expected to get last month, just arrived at their office this week.

Being the first Philippine post in Canada to get the ballots, Consul General Maria Andrelita Austria said they will work overtime so that the more than 27,000 ballots can be verified, stamped, and mailed out by next week. Consulate staff also wasted no time in doing the final testing and sealing of the vote counting machines.

"We have shown na accurate ang mga machines tapos wala namang pagkakataon na mandaya kasi nga makikita naman nila sa reports na gine-generate ng machine na zero lahat ng kandidato, meaning walang naipasok na boto at all," Deputy Consul General Arlene Magno said.

(We have shown that the machines are accurate and there’s no chance of cheating because they can see from the reports generated by the machine that all candidates are 'zero,' meaning no votes at all were added.)

Maestro meanwhile pointed out, " it is good, but of course there are stages and processes, where the voting processes will take place, and those are things that weren’t being tested."

Magno said the digital report of votes cast will be manually verified to ensure that results are accurate. As an additional safeguard, the final tally from the consulate will be sent electronically to the embassy in Ottawa.

"Instead of us bringing them to Ottawa, we just plug it in and we transmit it electronically. So the fear na may mag-tamper, may mag-iba, is even less right now. Kasi wala na, it's not in our hands anymore," Magno added.

(So the fear that there will be tampering, or changing, is even less right now. Because no more, it's not in our hands anymore.)

But as election day draws near, Maestro urges overseas voters not to let their guard down against any possibility of fraud.