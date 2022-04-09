Tennessee nurse Radonda Vaught was convicted over a medicine mix-up that led to a patient's death. Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigations

Unrelenting support grows for American nurse Radonda Vaught.

Tens of thousands of nurses and supporters including Filipinos are signing a petition to ask a judge to grant her clemency. The 28-year old nurse from Tennessee was convicted last month on two felonies for the death of a patient after a medicine mix-up in 2017.

Some Filipino healthcare workers who followed the trial expressed shock at the jury's decision.

"Definitely very disgusted. Criminal intent was not there," Georgia registered nurse Mary Ann Neely stressed, adding that Vaught should not be jailed. "If the intent was there, yes. But like I said, there was no intent there. It was a mistake. It could have happened to anybody."

Meanwhile, Venus Soriano, former president of the Philippine Nurses Association Of Georgia, pointed out that medical errors are normally handled by the licensing board and civil courts.

"Usually when something happens to a patient, usually their first target is the hospital," Soriano said.

Vaught mistakenly administered the drug vecuronium from an automated medication-dispensing cabinet to an anxious patient instead of the sedative versed. Vaught owned up to her mistake but prosecutors said she ignored warning labels and neglected to monitor the patient.

Various national nursing associations have warned that the ruling will have a long-lasting negative impact on the profession.

"That is a dangerous precedent for telling the truth," Soriano said.

However, there are those who support the conviction. "You have to be careful. Wrong is wrong, mistake is a mistake, error is error. And you have to face the consequences of what you did wrong," New Jersey registered nurse Rosalie Gambito argued.

Gambito, whose daughters and husband also work as nurses, knows the pressure and stress nurses face each day. But she insisted that victims deserve justice.

"Being there for 42 years and [having] been in different countries, been in the Middle East during war, and here during COVID, is really tough but then you have to take responsibility for even the little things you’re doing in nursing because you’re taking care of life."

Vaught faces up to eight years in prison. "She’s already losing her nursing license. That’s already a slap on our face," Soriano noted.

Vaught's sentencing hearing is on May 13.