A slow moving Agaton intensified slightly as it continues to bring rains over the eastern portion of Visayas and Mindanao. Himawari 8 image

MANILA - Tropical Depression Agaton intensified slightly Saturday afternoon as it continues to hover over eastern Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 5 p.m. update, PAGASA said Agaton was last located 130 km east southeast Guiuan town, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 50 kph.

Agaton is moving slowly in a northeastern direction, bringing heavy rains over areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 and nearby provinces.

Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over the following areas:

Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Siargao

Bucas Grande Islands

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains may persist over Masbate, Sorsogon and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao from Saturday through Sunday morning.

PAGASA

Residents in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas are advised to take necessary precautions.

PAGASA also said a landfall over the coast of Eastern Samar is possible.

Agaton is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 12 to 24 hours before weakening into a tropical depression by Tuesday as it interacts with Tropical Storm Malakas, which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.