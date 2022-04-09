Ilang mga pari ng Archdiocese of San Fernando sa Pampanga ang nagpahayag ng suporta sa kandidatura nina Vice-President Leni Robredo at Senador Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan bilang presidente at bise presidente ng bansa.

Ayon sa mga pari, ilan sa mga dahilan ng kanilang pagsuporta ang pinakikita ng mga kandidatong kabutihang panlahat, pagpapahala sa buhay at dignidad ng tao, ang paghahangad ng katotohanan, at tunay na suporta para sa mahihirap.

"We believe that the common good is best served by servant leaders who hold themselves accountable to the people they serve, uphold the highest level of transparency in their governance, and inspire us to do right by our fellow Filipinos," ayon sa kanilang pahayag.

Ipinapanalangin din nila ang isang mapayapa at tapat na halalan.

"We enjoin all Kapampangan faithful to discern and decide and make their choice on the basis of these values and their conscience. We all pray for a peaceful and honest elections," dagdag pa nila. – Ulat ni Gracie Rutao