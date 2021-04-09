On Day of Valor, Robredo delivers message of hope amid darkness

Vice President Leni Robredo. OVP/Handout

MANILA— Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday called on Filipinos to find hope in the darkness during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country honors soldiers who fought in Bataan during World War II.

In her message, she said the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) was a reminder of the courage of the Filipino soldiers who fought until the end and sacrificed their lives for the country.

“Sa pag-alala natin sa mga bayani ng Bataan at Corregidor, tinatawag tayong tularan, sa sarili nating paraan, ang kanilang pagmamahal sa kapwa Pilipino, ang kanilang pag-asa maging sa pinakamadilim na sandali, at ang kanilang kahandaang magsakripisyo para sa mas nakararami,” Robredo said.

(As we remember the heroes of Bataan and Corregidor, we are called upon to emulate, in our own way, their love for fellow Filipinos, the hope that they had even during dark times and their readiness to make sacrifices for many.)

Like the siege of Bataan in 1942, Filipinos are also facing darkness brought about by the pandemic, she said. This amid a recent surge in cases, which has prompted a repeat of a strict lockdown in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces.

“Tulad ng Bataan noon, nababalot tayo ng kadiliman ngayon dahil sa pandemya. Marami na sa atin ang nagsakripisyo, ang nagdusa, ang nawalan,” she said.

(Like in Bataan before, we are engulfed in darkness because of the pandemic. Many of us have made sacrifices, suffered, lost our loved ones.)

Despite the challenges, Robredo said she was confident Filipinos would overcome current challenges.

“Walang Pilipinong kailangang maging magiting mag-isa. Sama-sama tayo. Tulong-tulong tayo. At sa paggabay ng diwa ng mga bayani ng Bataan at Corregidor: tiwala ako: Madadaig natin ang mga hamon ng panahong ito. Makapagtataguyod tayo, tulad ng pinangarap nila noon, ng bansang mas malaya, mas makatarungan, at mas makatao,” Robredo said.

(No Filipino should get through this on their own. We should unite. Help each other. And through the guidance of what the heroes of Bataan and Corregidor have taught us, I’m confident: We will overcome the challenges of these times. We can build, like what they have dreamed of before, a country that is more free, more just, and more humane.)

Araw ng Kagitingan is celebrated every April 9 to honor the bravery of Filipino and American soldiers against Japanese forces during World War II.

