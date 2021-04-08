Reported COVID-19 deaths in PH reach record-high daily average of 117 — gov’t data

MANILA — For the last 7 days, the Philippines has been logging an average of 117 COVID-related deaths daily, based on government data.

This is a new record-high, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido, who analyzed Department of Health (DOH) data.

From April 2 to April 8, the DOH reported a total of 816 COVID fatalities or an average of 116.57 daily. The breakdown is as follows:

April 2 = 17

April 3 = 103

April 4 = 2

April 5 = 10

April 6 = 382

April 7 = 242

April 8 = 60

TOTAL = 816

The highest tally reported in a day since the start of the pandemic was on April 6 with 382. A day after that, the country reported 242 deaths, which is the 3rd highest. Total deaths breached 14,000 this week.

Graph from ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

The surge in COVID-19 deaths follows a massive spike in cases that started in March. On Thursday, active cases was at a record high of 167,279.

Guido said that while some of the newly reported deaths actually happened earlier due to delayed reporting, many occurred alongside the ongoing surge in cases.

He said that of the 242 who died on April 7, 209 died in March and April. Only 28 were from February and 5 were from 2020.

“The deaths reported by DOH [last April 6 and 7] are not backlogs from last year,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, of the record-high 382 deaths reported on April 6, 41 died in April and 270 died during the 2nd half of March, which was when the cases really surged. Only 8 were from August 2020 to January 2021 and 63 were from February 1 to March 15, Guido said.

It was on April 6 that the DOH reported that it had to reclassify 166 cases initially tagged as recovered after they were found out to have died.

Guido said it's possible that the 7-day average will continue to increase in the coming days.

DOH earlier attributed the ongoing surge to the presence of more transmissible variants in the country, as well as the allegedly lax compliance to health protocols of Filipinos.

While the country struggles to curb COVID-19 infections, the government’s vaccine rollout has been criticized as sluggish. Last week, the daily average vaccinations went down to around 22,000 a day from 32,000 in March.

The DOH said this is due to “down time” observed during the Holy Week.