PNR moves reopening to April 12 as it waits for personnel's COVID-19 results

MANILA - Operations of the Philippine National Railways will resume on April 12, Monday, instead of April 9, the transport operator said Friday, as it estimates finishing testing its personnel for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the weekend.

In a statement, the PNR explained that some personnel were still waiting for their COVID-19 results.

"The deferment of resumption of PNR train operations from April 9 to April 12 was decided upon by the PNR Management Committee as some RT-PCR results are still pending release, which requires tested personnel to stay at home while waiting for results," it said.

At least 131 people have tested positive out of the 1,013 PNR personnel who were tested, the DoTR said Thursday.

The PNR said tests were conducted from March 29 to April 8, with positive patients being isolated. Meanwhile, those with direct contact have been quarantined.

“Personnel who tested positive for COVID are already in isolation, while those with direct contact were subjected to strict quarantine procedures,” the statement read.



Personnel who tested negative were allowed to work but were subject to antigen testing “to ensure the safety of all other PNR personnel, as well as PNR train passengers."

"As passenger and personnel safety remains its utmost priority, PNR seeks the understanding and cooperation of its passengers as it continues to implement stringent health protocol prior to its resumption of operations on Monday," PNR said.

The order came as some 2,600 buses and 1,800 jeepneys were set to resume operations in Metro Manila come next week.

Public transportation units between the NCR Plus bubble (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal) operate at limited capacity to curb the spread of COVID-19 as cases continued to rise.

NCR Plus bubble is under enhanced community quarantine, the strictest lockdown level, until at least April 11. Government is set to announce updates on quarantine levels on Saturday.

The Philippines recently recorded the highest number of fresh COVID-19 deaths after it tallied 401 fatalities.

The country has so far logged 840,554 cases, among which 178,351 or 21.2 percent are active.

