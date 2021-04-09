Marikina starts distribution of 'ECQ ayuda'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Marikina City on Friday began distributing financial assistance to low-income families affected by the reimposition of enhanced community quarantine.

"We have around 2,500 beneficiaries that will be receiving their assistance. In the next days, everyday we'll have 1 barangay for distribution of assistance in the next 15 days. Hopefully, we'll finish it within that period," Mayor Marcelino Teodoro told ANC.

As the capital region has been locked down for 2 weeks to curb the sharp increase of COVID-19 infections, the government will be giving at least P1,000 worth of cash aid per person but not more than P4,000 per family.

Over 73,000 residents in Marikina will benefit from the so-called ECQ ayuda or assistance, the city mayor added.

To prevent people from converging at the distribution sites, Marikina City will use classrooms wherein the cash aid will be given in batches. A maximum of 15 people are allowed to stay in a classrom.

"We will not allow people to line up [and] converge in a gymnasium but they will be given schedules and there will be protocol officers to make sure or guarantee there will be observance of minimum public health standards," Teodoro said.

Marikina City will augment the cash aid with food packs. Some 6,000 small enterprises such as sari-sari stores and eateries will also be given P20,000 as part of the city's sustainable livelihood program.

Distribution of the pandemic assistance to nearly 23 million in Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal has started this week.

Some people have complained of the slow pace of aid distribution, which left hundreds waiting in line for hours.