FDA probes blood clot reports as PH waits for fresh supply of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs

Health workers administer the COVID19 vaccine during an inoculation program at the San Juan Arena on March 30, 2021. The city government of San Juan has allocated 103 vials of AstraZeneca vaccines for 1,030 senior citizens, and 1,669 doses of SinoVac vaccines for health workers and adults with comorbidities. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it will "take a look" at reports of very rare cases of blood clots among patients inoculated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs, as the Philippines waits for fresh supply of the vaccine.

“Tamang tama mauubos na kasi yung ating AstraZeneca first batch. So it’s a good time for us to take a pause and take a look at this para before we deploy the 2nd batch ready tayo tsaka alam natin yung mga vaccinators natin ano ang isasagot at what to watch out for,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said during a virtual briefing.

(The timing is just right because the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines is about to run out. So it’s a good time for us to take a pause and take a look at this so that before we deploy the 2nd batch we are ready and our vaccinators would know what to say to recipients and what to watch out for.)

The Philippines on Thursday announced that it was suspending AstraZeneca jabs for those under 60 years old due to rare reports of blood clots in vaccine recipients abroad. The FDA said it has not yet been observed among Filipinos.

Domingo pointed out that of the 34 million people vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s vaccine in Europe, more than a hundred had rare cases of brain blood clot. The patients were women aged under 60.

“These cases are very unusual. Very very uncommon,” he said.

Video courtesy of Department of Health

Despite such reports, the FDA believes the vaccine is still safe for senior citizens.

“Senior citizens hindi kasama sa group na nakikitang affected sa blood clotting. Pinakamaganda talaga yung benefit to risk ratio. Pwedeng ubusin natin yung natitirang doses sa kanila,” Domingo said.

(Senior citizens are not included in the group affected by blood clotting. The benefit to risk ratio is the best. We can use the remaining doses on them.)

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire revealed during the briefing that they have “zero stocks” of AstraZeneca. It is unclear if all the distributed doses have actually already been administered, especially since some regions are lagging behind Metro Manila’s vaccination rollout.

Domingo said they plan to refer the blood clot reports abroad to the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee (NAEFIC) and the vaccine expert panel to get their recommendation on the matter.

He said those who already received the first dose should also be in the clear already if they did not experience any adverse event.

With the 2nd dose recommended 4 to 12 weeks after the first one, Domingo said there is enough time, especially since the Philippines is expected to receive a new shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX Facility by the end of April.

In the meantime, he said Filipinos can receive Sinovac jabs, which have only been recently allowed for elderly use.

The Philippines has been struggling to ramp up its vaccine rollout, especially with additional shipment of vaccines delayed due to the global shortage. The country aims to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos by the end of the year to reach herd immunity but the government has been criticized for its slow rollout of vaccines as Metro Manila and nearby provinces deal with a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases.