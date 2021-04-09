Recent Duterte photos edited? Palace swats off claim from ‘usual detractors’

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday blamed "usual detractors" for rumors that photos of President Rodrigo Duterte was allegedly manipulated to snuff alarm on his health, as he disappeared from public eye for over a week.

Duterte's former longtime aide Sen. Christopher Go on Wednesday and Thursday posted photos of the President, after he cancelled his weekly public address and his security team disclosed that 126 of its members caught COVID-19.

Around the same time, Duterte's aides denied he suffered a heart attack.

"As to claims that the recent photos of President Duterte are photoshopped, those who made noise on the matter are the usual detractors of the Chief Executive who see nothing good in what he does," said his spokesman Harry Roque.

"Let them be," he added in a statement.

Duterte on Friday skipped anew the commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan at Mt. Samat in Bataan province. Instead, Malacañang released a Day of Valor message from the President.

"The President’s critics are asking why President Rodrigo Duterte has no public event to commemorate Araw ng Kagitingan. Lest they forget, we are under community quarantine, where gatherings are not encouraged," Roque said.

"In addition, active cases of COVID-19 remain high and we have to ensure not only the safety of the President but also the physical well-being of the staff and the security in charge of the coordination and preparation of the presidential engagement or event," he said.