DOH to study case of man who suffered stroke, illnesses after Sinovac vaccination

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said its adverse events committee will look into the reported case of a man who fell seriously ill after receiving Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.

“Itong sinasabi nilang nakapost sa Facebook pag-aaralan at nakaschedule na ang ating RAEFIC (Regional Adverse Event Following Immunization Committee) para magkaroon ng pag-aaral nitong nangyari on April 15,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

Vergeire was referring to a social media post detailing how a man experienced side effects after being vaccinated. According to the post, the man, who is hypertensive and diabetic, suffered a stroke and other illnesses.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Eric Domingo pointed out that all health problems that may be observed by the vaccine recipient, even if it is not related to vaccination, is reported as an adverse event following immunization (AEFI) if it happened within 30 days of the jab.

“Ang tao whether mabakunahan ka o hindi, pwedeng ma-stroke.

Stroke and heart disease yan ang number 1 and 2 causes of death sa Pilipinas,” he added.

(A person, whether he is vaccinated or note, can suffer from a stroke. Stroke and heart disease is the number 1 and 2 causes of death in the Philippines.)

He said the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee (NAEFIC) is in charge of studying whether the event is caused by the vaccine or by the vaccination.

Health workers from Sta. Ana Hospital administer the Sinovac vaccine, CoronaVac, to fellow healthworkers from different hospitals in Manila on March 2, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

Dr. Lulu Bravo, who heads the NAEFIC, told ABS-CBN News in a text message said the case must be investigated first by their committee and the regional committee.

“[It’s] difficult to comment without data,” she said.

Prior to such report, health officials said that adverse events reported from the vaccine Sinovac have been within the acceptable level.

Of the 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, around 2 million are from Chinese company Sinovac. The rest are from AstraZeneca.