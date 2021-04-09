COVID-19 pandemic can lead to wave of mental, neurological problems, experts warn

The Far Eastern University – Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation in Quezon City informs the public it has reached full capacity for COVID-19 patients, April 6, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Late January this year, Nikko de Guzman’s mother, Joji, was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

Nikko, his father and sister also tested positive for the coronavirus and had to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“We were very careful. Bihira nga kami lumabas sa bahay... We never thought na makukuha pa rin namin as a whole family ang COVID-19," De Guzman said.

“We had to quarantine ourselves and do more physical distancing at home... Kumain sa sariling kwarto, 'di kami pwedeng lumapit sa isa’t isa," he added.

(We ate in our own rooms, we cannot be close with each other.)

After almost 3 weeks, the family recovered from the disease, except for Joji, who died of complications from COVID-19 at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in BGC.

For De Guzman, his family’s battle with COVID-19 took a toll on their mental health, especially after experiencing the loss of a loved one.

“Sa mental side, I had to deal with what’s happening here, most especially sa situation namin sa family. Ang hirap... 'Yung nakikita sa social media eh. Andaming nawawalan ng work, andaming nagkakasakit—COVID man o hindi, then with what’s happening sa politics. How they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he explained.

(Mentally... it was difficult. When you look at social media, a lot of people do not have work, many have been infected with COVID-19 and other diseases, then with what’s happening sa politics. How they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

He went on, “Sa family ko naman, I trusted na uuwi ang mom ko from the hospital. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it. Ang COVID-19 kasi hindi lang siya basta-basta sakit. It really can kill you. Ang virus na ito is a traitor... Sabi ko sa sarili ko, my battle has just begun.”

(I expected my mom to go home from the hospital. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it. COVID-19 is not just an ordinary illness. This virus is a traitor.)

A psychiatrist stressed the importance of taking care of the mental health of COVID-19 survivors.

According to the largest study so far published on the mental toll COVID has on survivors, 1 in 3 people who have overcome the novel coronavirus suffer from a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis 6 months on.

The research, printed in The Lancet Psychiatry journal, pointed out that of the 236,379 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, 17 percent suffered from anxiety and 14 percent from mood disorders.

“You just imagine, you are COVID-positive. There is a feeling na am I going to live, be okay, intubated, stay in the ICU? 'Yun ang mga bagay na pumapasok sa isipan ng isang pasyente,” Dr. Bernadette Arcena told ABS-CBN News.

“Being alone day and night, 'yun ang devastating daw sa mga pasyente natin," she added.

(Being alone was the most devastating, according to our patients.)

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Stress and feelings of hopelessness, she said, contribute to a sustained feeling of low energy, depression and other psychiatric disorders.

“Napakahirap. May iba akong pasyente na nagkaroon ng psychosis, nawalan ng katinuan because of COVID. Ang iba nagde-develop ng anxiety at depression,” she said.

(It's difficult. I had some patients who had psychosis, who lost their minds due to the virus. Some developed anxiety and depression.)

She continued: “There’s already a study by Harvard that there may be an upsurge of psychiatric conditions—anxiety, depression, PTSD... Lalo ngayong tumaas ang incidence, there’s a feeling of hopelessness.”

Neurologist Dr. Monica Ang, meanwhile, warned the disease could attack not only the lungs, but also the brain, invading and killing healthy brain cells, thus triggering severe illness.

“Ang COVID virus ay maaaring atakihin o i-invade ang ating brain cells at nerve cells. Ito ay pwedeng magdulot ng brain damage at nerve damage sa mga susunod na linggo at buwan,” Ang said.

(COVID-19 can attack or invade our brain and nerve cells. This could also cause brain damage or nerve damage in the succeeding weeks or months.)

When asked how the virus enters and affects the central nervous system, Ang replied: "Depende sa parte na naaapektuhan. For example, if the virus invades the olfactory cells or 'yung cells ng pang-amoy at panglasa... Paminsan naaapektuhan ang parte ng brain na nagkokontrol ng memorya at pag-iisip."

(It depends on the part affected... Sometimes it affects a part of our brain that controls memory and thinking.)

The study also found rare post-COVID cases of stroke (2.1 percent), dementia (0.7 percent) and brain hemorrhage (0.6 percent), but they were still significant in those who had severe symptoms.

In the Philippines, many COVID-19 survivors suffer from tension and migraine headaches, confusion, nerve pain and numbness, difficulty focusing and thinking, and memory problems, the neurologist said.

She also warned the pandemic could lead to a wave of mental and neurological problems.

“Usually, nakikita ito sa mga pasyenteng naging symptomatic, in patients who had mild or moderate COVID symptoms. Nagkakaroon sila ng sintomas ng nerve damage kahit naka-recover na sila from the COVID infection,” she explained.

(We can see this from patients who are symptomatic of the disease, or those who have mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms. They have symptoms of nerve damage even if they have recovered from the disease.)

“Habang tumataas ang census ng ating positive COVID cases, tumataas din ang number of COVID survivors. Mas marami tayong nakikita na cases ng COVID survivors who are inflicted with complications ng nerve damage, problems in thinking... Aabangan nating maaari pang tumaas ang bilang nito,” she said.

(As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the number of those who survived it have also increased. We have a lot of COVID-19 survivors with complications.)

CARING FOR MENTAL HEALTH

The experts told the public to take care of their body and mind, especially during the pandemic.

For those who are still battling the disease and those who have overcome the deadly pathogen, it is also important to have a support group and connect with others to benefit their mental health.

“First of all, listen to your doctors. Second, make sure you have your own group na you help each other, form a chat group na nagkakamustahan kayo (where you can check on each other)" Arcena said.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

She also stressed the importance of taking care of one's mental health even while inside the household, which may be neglected.

"It is important to talk about how you are doing, nakakamusta natin ang members ng pamilya. Magtutulungan tayo at this point in time. We need the togetherness at this point in time,” said Arcena.

(We should also check on our family members. We should help each other.)

Ang, on the other hand, said a healthy mind would result in a positive outlook, which thus could help us take care of our body and overall health.

She gave some tips on how to take care of our mental health:

Take a break from social media

Sleep at least 7 to 9 hours

Eat healthy food

Exercise at least 30 minutes every day

Socialize with your family or friends

"Huwag mapag-isa, maghanap ng makakausap na kapamilya o kaibigan na positive ang outlook,” she said.

(Don't be alone, look for someone to talk to, may it be your friends or family members who have a positive outlook.)

The two experts also advised those who are experiencing symptoms of mental illnesses to seek the help of mental health professionals.