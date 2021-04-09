CHED: 17 colleges, universities nationwide to serve as additional vaccination centers

A medical frontliner administers a vaccine to a man during Pasig City's COVID-19 vaccination simulation on February 16, 2021. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Friday said 17 colleges and universities nationwide will serve as additional vaccination centers as the country plans for an "expanded immunization" when more COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive.

In a statement, CHED said the move was in collaboration with the Union of the Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP).

This will also boost “complementary and holistic strategies that would encourage collaboration” among local government units (LGU) and higher education institutions (HEIs) in their respective localities, they said.

“These HEIs have been inspected by the CHED, the local IATF and LGUs so we are sure that the proper health protocols, retrofitting of facilities, and the requirements for safety are already being implemented by these universities," CHED Chairman J. Prospero De Vera III was quoted as saying.

"These HEIs also have big facilities like gymnasiums that can be used for vaccination. They have the necessary health personnel who can assist in the vaccination drive,” he added.

The following colleges, universities, and institutes reportedly offered their facilities to serve as additional vaccination centers for their localities:

Our Lady of Fatima University (OLFU) - Valenzuela

Manila Central University

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta - Las Piñas Campus

De La Salle University - Dasmariñas

St. Louis University

Central Philippine University

West Visayas State University

OLFU- San Fernando, Pampanga

University of Baguio

Benguet State University

University of Cebu

University of Perpetual Help - Dr. Jose G. Tamayo Medical University

OLFU-Quezon City

De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute

Notre Dame Kidapawan College

North Valley College Foundation

Cotabato Medical Foundation

De Vera said that more HEIs expressed their interest to become additional vaccination sites. He said many of these educational institutions have been allowed to conduct limited face-to-face classes in their medical and allied health programs.

The so-called Statement of Bayanihan was signed by De Vera and Gov. Dakila Carlo Cua, ULAP's mational president.

The Philippines has so far received 2 million COVID-19 vaccine shots from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech, and 525,600 vaccine doses of Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine through global sharing platform COVAX Facility.

The government expects to receive this month 1.5 million more Sinovac shots and around 500,000 doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that Russia developed.

As of April 6, nearly 923,000 doses of both Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered all over the country.

A recent surge in infections has forced government to place Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces under the toughest of 4 lockdown levels until April 11.

