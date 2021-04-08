Antiporda says gave up his hospital room for another patient; Capitol says no record of ‘such room’

MANILA—Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said in a Facebook post Tuesday that he gave up his room purportedly at a Quezon City hospital for a severely ill senior patient.

Antiporda, who has been stricken with COVID-19, said his gesture was proof that, even though he could use his influence to be admitted at any hospital, he would rather help others.

But Capitol Medical Center, the hospital Antiporda referred to, said its "records show there was no such room reservation made for said person."

Given the number of COVID-19 patients waiting in line for hospital admission, CMC said it has been following a " 'First-in-Line, First Admission' policy subject to our triage protocols," in a statement released on Facebook Thursday.

"CMC assures the public that it is continually committed to serve the community equitably and with utmost professionalism," CMC added.

After he allegedly gave up the room, Antiporda said "no hospital can accommodate us anymore" and he was advised to seek home care.

Antiporda, known as a staunch defender of the dolomite beach project at Manila Bay, had been undergoing treatment for the disease since late March.

He said Thursday was recovering.

