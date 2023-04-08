Several drowning incidents mar Semana Santa break

Rescuers attend to a drowning victim on Saturday, April 8, 2022 in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya. Courtesy, PNP Bagabag

MANILA -- At least 15 individuals, including some minors, died due to drowning in different provinces during the Holy Week break.

In Camarines Sur, 5 cousins died while swimming in San Jose town, while one of their companions remains missing.

In Batangas, 3 individuals, including 2 kids, were reported dead in several towns.

One of the victims were found in the riverside of Tuy town after midnight Saturday.

The other victim, a 6-year-old, was found lifeless in a swimming pool in Barangay Calubcub. Meanwhile, a 3-year-old also drowned in a pool in Barangay Laiya Aplaya last Friday.

In San Mateo, Isabela, a 40-year-old woman drowned in the town's river. Authorities said 6 were already reported dead from drowning during the Holy Week break.

A 6-year-old girl also died from drowning in Nueva Vizcaya.

--Reports from Arnell Ozaeta, Jonathan Magistrado, and Harris Julio