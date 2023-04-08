Body of missing Ati leader found in Caticlan waters: authorities

Photo from DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos.



MANILA —The body of the missing Ati leader whose boat capsized in the waters of Boracay Island earlier this week was found on Saturday following search and retrieval operations, authorities said.

Based on a spot report sent to ABS-CBN News, the Aklan Provincial Police Office said a boatman found Ernesto Coching’s body floating on the sea waters of Sitio Airport in Caticlan, Malay town before noon.

Coching was 64. He was the leader of the Malaynon Ati Tribe Association.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, who earlier led search and rescue operations for Coching in the waters off Boracay Island, confirmed the development in a separate social media post.

“Matapos ang search and rescue operations, natagpuan na ngayong araw ang katawan ng nawawalang Ati chieftain na si Ernesto Coching,” said Abalos.

“Tayo ay lubos na nakikiramay sa pamilya [niya]” he added.

Coching’s motorized fishing boat capsized on Wednesday near Cagban Jetty Port, Boracay Island after colliding with a speed boat owned by a hotel, the DILG said in a statement.

