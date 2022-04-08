UP Manila grad tops pharmacist licensure exam

MANILA - A graduate from the University of the Philippines-Manila topped the April 2022 Pharmacist Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission announced on Friday.

According to the PRC, Adriel Luigi Garcia Coseip had a 91.63 rating for the exam, which was conducted in 15 areas.

Following Coseip were fellow UP Manila grads Anjila Bianca Lao Aala and Elizabeth Ann Panes Dela Cruz, who got 91.40 percent and 90.45 percent respectively. Elisha Bersamina Soriano from the University of Santo Tomas tied with Dela Cruz at third place with 90.45 percent as well.

678 out of 1,870 examinees passed the test, according to the PRC.

University of the Philippines-Manila was the top performing school with a passing rate of 100 percent.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the April 2022 Pharmacist Licensure Examination are the following:

According to the PRC, the date and venue for their oathtaking will be announced at a later date.

The full list of exam passers can be seen here.

