Spanish university students, naging interesado sa papel ng Espanya sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas

BARCELONA - Bilang bahagi ng kanilang in-site exposition sa kanilang international studies, binisita ng mga mag-aaral mula Blanquerna-Ramon Llul University ang Philippine Consulate kamakailan na layong ma-obserbahan ang kaibahan ng operasyon at trabaho ng isang embassy at consulate.

Kasama ng freshmen students si Professor Dr. Carles Fernandez Torne ng nasabing pamantasan. Tinanggap ni Consul General Theresa Lazaro ang mga mag-aaral at si Profersor Torne sa Philippine consulate.

Ipinaliwang ni Lazaro sa mga mag-aaral ang kahalagahan at serbisyong ibinibigay ng konsulado sa mga mamamayang Pilipino sa kanilang saklaw.

“Makikita kasi nila yung visual, like for example, yung mga tourist site sa atin, na normally kasi pag-puro lecture lang hindi masyadong nare-retain sa utak pero ‘pag nakita nila yung visual, ganito pala yung Philppines,” saad ni Ma.Theresa Lazaro, Consul General, Philippine Consulate sa Barcelona.

Ipinaliwanag din ni Lazaro ang naging papel ng Spain sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas at ang patuloy na ugnayan ng dalawang bansa sa kasalukuyan.

“Meron nang mga nagka-interes na pumunta sa Pilipinas, nag tatanong sila gaano katagal yung travel time, ano yung mga requirements, saan pwedeng pumunta, ano yung mga ma-re-recommend nating sites to visit,” dagdag ni Lazaro.

“By showing videos about the beauty of the Philippines, the beaches, and, as well as the multi-cultural multi-ethnic character of the Philippines, I think the students got quite impressed about the richness of the Philippines and I think that woke an interest in them to know you more,” sabi ni Dr. Carlos Torne, International Relations Professor, Ramon Llull University.

Para sa mga mag-aaral at maging sa mga hindi kumukuha ng international relations degree, ang on-site visit na tulad nito ay malaki ang naitutulong para mas lalo pang makilala ng mga Espanyol ang Pilipinas.

“I think the relationship between Spanish and the Filipinos are very one-sided. Of course we in the Philippines learn about what the Spaniards did during the colonization, but I feel, like here, it’s not very talked about. So, I think this kind of event helped humanize the Filipino culture to others and help reach the right topic of its culture rather than sensationalize clickbait titles from the internet,” sabi ni Brent Bagalay, University student at anak ng PCG staff.

“I think it's very informational kasi for people like me, young university students, at least nakita nila ang Philippines as a whole, so it's not just parang sa social media lang na either good or bad. At least here they can see more of it in a neutral sense po. So it's more how tradition, culture, and like locations,” sabi ni Prince Sumala, University student, anak ng isang PCG staff.

Ang okasyong ito’y bahagi ng public diplomacy program upang pagtibayin pa ang ugnayan ng Pilipinas at academic institutions at mga mag-aaral sa Espanya.

