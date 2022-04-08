Go adds: Duterte has ‘no regret’

MANILA – The presidency has taken a toll on President Rodrigo Duterte's health, his longtime aide Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said Thursday.

"During his presidency, talagang piniga siya. Ibig sabihin, mentally, physically and health wise, talagang piniga,” Go said.

“Kapag isa kang Pangulo, talagang pipigain ka talaga. It's a thankless job pero no regret po si Pangulo dahil ito na ang huling chapter ng kanyang buhay, ibinuhos na n'ya sa Pilipino. So kahit na medyo … Humihina na, at his age, 77 years old … Tuloy pa rin ang kanyang pagseserbisyo.”

The senator made the comments at the sidelines of the opening of the Center for Thoracic and Critical Care Medicine at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

Duterte was reported to have gone to the same hospital for a routine medical checkup in February.

Go refused to elaborate when asked by reporters about Duterte's health. Still, he insisted that the president is fit enough to serve the country until his term ends in June.

"Physically [fit] to finish his term? Oo, kaya pa and beyond. Oo, in good condition kaya nga sabi ko papasalamat tayo sa Cardinal Santos at kay doktora din po for taking care of his health," the senator said.

Duterte earlier said he suffers from Barrett’s esophagus, an inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach.

In various instances, he said he also struggled with back pains, migraines and Buerger's disease, which is linked to blockages in blood vessels associated with smoking during his youth.