MANILA - The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) is expecting up to 110,000 daily passengers in the terminal starting this weekend until Holy Week, as COVID-19 cases and restrictions continue to ease in many areas.

PITX corporate and government relations head Jason Salvador said they have conducted random drug testing for drivers and inspected vehicles in the public transport terminal ahead of the expected deluge of travelers.

Salvador noted that in the past week alone, they recorded about 91,000 daily passengers, and this is expected to rise to 110,000 per day starting this Saturday until Maundy Thursday.

"Ang inaasahan natin this weekend and going towards Holy Week is tataas pa po ito, kasi alam natin na matagal na ring hindi nakapagbakasyon ang ating mga kababayan," Salvador said in a public briefing.

(We are expecting that from this weekend until Holy Week, this figure will increase since we know that our fellow Filipinos will also go on vacation.)

"Paghahandaan naman po natin ang pagbabalik nila ng Metro Manila galing sa kanilang probinsya. Mag-uuwian 'yan ng Sunday, Monday... handang-handa tayo diyan kasi ito ang pinaghahandaan natin, 'yung ganitong pagkakataon," he added.

(After the Holy Week, we will prepare for their travel back to Metro Manila. They will usually go home from Sunday to Monday but we are prepared for this.)

PITX, he said, is coordinating with the police and transport authorities for passengers' security.

5 TEST POSITIVE IN DRUG TEST

Five drivers in the terminal, meanwhile, have tested positive for illegal substance use, Salvador said. During the random drug testing, 4 yielded positive results for suspected illegal drugs while one was found intoxicated.

"At least nakapagtanggal tayo ng 5 tsuper na baka sakaling nasa ilalim ng ipinagbabawal na substance. Nakadagdag yan sa pagtingin ng kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan," Salvador said in a public briefing.

(At least we already removed 5 drivers who may be under illegal substance. That increased the safety of our passengers.)

Those who tested positive for suspected illegal drugs will undergo confirmatory testing, with authorities confiscating their driver's license, he said. If the confirmatory test yields positive results, their license would be cancelled.

"Sasailalim rin sila sa rehabilitation sa kani-kanilang mga barangay para sa ganoon ay maisaayos naman at sa ganon ay maitawid nila ang maling gawain nila," he said.

(They will also undergo rehabilitation in their respective villages so they can fix their wrongdoings.)

Public utility vehicles nationwide are on “heightened alert” from April 8 to 18 during the period of prayer and fasting for Catholic Filipinos, amid the expected influx of passengers, the Land Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) earlier said.

Commuters in Metro Manila may use the following terminals during the heightened alert period:

PITX (1 Kennedy Road, Tambo, Parañaque City)

SRIT (SM City Sta. Rosa, Sta. Rosa, Laguna)

NLET (Philippine Arena Compound, Bocaue, Bulacan)

Araneta Center Terminal (Times Square Ave, Cubao, Quezon City)

Private bus terminals are only open from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., in accordance with the new “window scheme” implemented by the MMDA.

LTFRB officials will also be conducting random bus inspections to ensure their roadworthiness and the safety of their passengers.

