Pinoy designer, bumida sa Paris Fashion Week

PARIS - Bumida sa nakaraang Paris Fashion Week ang US-based Pinoy designer na si RC Caylan. Hinangaan ang kanyang mga likhang clover- inspired, bright colored leather coats na may matching feathers at classy balloon gowns.

Ang fashion show sa Terrace Renaissance Paris Arc de Triomphe hotel kamakailan ay isa lang sa maraming shows sa dinarayong Paris Fashion Week.

Kumuha ng inspirasyon ang designer sa panahon ng pandemic nung siya’y naka-lockdown sa loob ng bahay.

“My house is in front of a yard, a huge yard which we bloom a lot of clover leaves. So I took the inspiration from the clover leaf so ‘yun po ang naging inspirasyon ko ng collection na ito. And right now it’s something for me that I’m proud of,” saad ni RC Caylan, Pinoy designer.

Galing Europe ang mga materyales na ginamit nya sa collection tulad ng bansang France, Italy, Belgium at Spain mula sa isang eco-responsible textile mill.

“The textile has a lot of sheerness, a lot of lightweights, clover itself is when you find a gold clover so it’s luck, so I love the concept of this collection that’s why I have the three-ball gowns in the finale looks so it really signifies a lot of the things that give me hope,” dagdag ni Caylan.

Dahil sa kanyang mga nag gagandahang likha, todo ang paghanga sa kanya ng kanyang mga modelo tulad ni Miss Oregon USA 2022.

“He’s a genius I think he does an incredible job designing and I’m so proud that I could wear one of his designs at Miss USA later this year,” sabi ni Arielle Freytag, Miss Oregon USA 2022.

“We’re here to represent the community and I’m doing my own thing, I’m here at Paris Fashion Week. Being trans shouldn’t stop them from achieving their dream and that’s why I’m here to inspire people,” sabi ni Cassie Altamirano, Trans model.

Bumuhos naman ang suporta kay RC mula sa mga kaibigan na galing pa sa iba-ibang parte ng mundo tulad ng Canada, London, Milan, Michigan, LA, Chicago at iba pa.

“It is amazing, especially the ball gown collection and the jackets with ostrich feather are all amazing and I’m quite impressed they included diversity as well because one of the models came from LA and she’s transgender,” saad ni Leo Quijano Pinoy sa London.

“All the way from Chicago to support RC ‘cause we love him and the clothes are fabulous. Spectacular, dream come true,” sabi ni Roxanne.

Bukod sa Paris Fashion Week, umabot na rin sa mga malalaking publications ang clover collection ni RC tulad ng Elle Italy, Haper’s Bazaar Spain, Marie Claire Italy, Fashion Magazine Italy, the Impression, Woman Madame Figaro at Amica Italy.

Photo credits: (left photo) RC Caylan fb, "Her World" Vietnam magazine, Editorial photographer @nailahbarcelona (center & right photo) RC Caylan fb, Regard Magazine, photographer-Dimitry Loiseau

Ayon kay RC ngayong maluwag na ang restrictions sa Pilipinas makakabalik na sya muli at balak nyang makipag-ugnayan sa local textile owners sa kanilang probinsya sa Burdang, Taal.

“I love to encourage using our own, to be empowered, and we can also help others, entrepreneurs, designers, and millers so that we’re able to showcase their own skills as well. It’s great we have to lift up each other and be proud to be Pinoy,” dagdag ni Caylan.

Limang taon pa lang si RC sa pagiging fashion designer sa US, sa maikling panahong ito, maraming Hollywood personalities na ang kanyang nabihisan. Patuloy daw ang kanyang pagsisikap “to break the barriers” at makalikha ng magagandang desenyo.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa France, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.

KAUGNAY NA VIDEO: