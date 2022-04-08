People attend mass as they offer prayers and spend quiet moments at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Marilao Bulacan on April 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippines reported its lowest number of active COVID-19 cases in roughly four months, according to the ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Team.

Based on Department of Health data, the 30,527 active COVID-19 infections reported on Friday were the country's lowest since January 4.

The DOH also reported 290 new coronavirus infections, less than 300 for the fifth straight day. 115 of these were within the National Capital Region.

69 new fatalities were also reported.

The news comes amid the threat of new COVID-19 recombinant variants such as XD, XE, and XF, though the DOH has said it hasn't detected them within the country.

Manila has also loosened its COVID-19 Alert Status in 17 more areas to Level 1, its lowest Alert Level, until April 15.

But with the impending Holy Week season, health officials have warned against overcrowding and the kissing of saints to prevent the rise of new infections.