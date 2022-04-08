The PH military did not monitor any surveillance or other activities done by China during the 12-day Balikatan exercises, said Armed Forces chief Gen. Andres Centino.



Most exercises, such as the amphibious landing drills ⬇️, were done in northern Luzon.



📸: AFP/US Embassy MNL pic.twitter.com/Bl9L8utF6Y — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) April 8, 2022

MANILA — The Philippines’ top general said Friday they did not observe any surveillance or other activities done by China throughout the 12-day Balikatan 2022 joint military drills between the Philippines and the United States.

“There have been no monitored activities whatsoever,” said Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Andres Centino at a press conference following the Balikatan closing ceremonies in Camp Aguinaldo.

This, following Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s disclosure earlier this week that a Chinese ship conducted surveillance on the Philippine-US joint naval exercises in the Sulu Sea in late January.

This year’s exercises, participated in by 5,100 US and 3,800 Filipino service members, were mostly conducted in the northern Philippines, over 600 kilometers from China and Taiwan.

However, Centino said Balikatan, now on its 37th iteration, is merely focused on the 2 countries involved and not others.

“This is in no way intended to any of our neighboring countries, this is meant to improve our capabilities to use our procured equipment and for the last 2 weeks, we have this chance and opportunity to test them together with our American counterparts,” he said.

WATCH: A video presented during the Balikatan 2022 closing ceremony shows the various drills conducted in North Luzon, including amphibious landings, air assault & live-fire training. pic.twitter.com/YtTtkbbuZh — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) April 8, 2022

Among the new Philippine military assets broken in during the Balikatan were Black Hawk helicopters, FA-50 fighters, landing docks, artillery guns, and newly refurbished armored personnel carriers, Centino said.

According to the US Embassy in Manila, this year’s exercises deployed 50 aircraft, 4 ships, 10 amphibious craft, 4 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) launchers, and 4 Patriot missile systems.

The landing exercises in Cagayan last week also saw the first time Patriot missile systems were used in amphibious operations overseas for the first time.

Air defenders from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment based out of Okinawa, Japan made history this week as they conducted the first-ever amphibious insert of a Patriot Minimum Engagement Package (MEP) in Aparri, Philippines as part of #Balikatan22. pic.twitter.com/JHkFavHwVQ — U.S. Army Pacific (@USARPAC) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the US military said the deployment of Patriot missile systems in the amphibious exercises had long been prepared for and was not a response to events such as the war in Ukraine.

“This exercise had nothing to do with current events,” Brig. Gen. Joseph Clearfield, representative of the US exercise director, said in a press briefing.

“We were working on doctrine, capabilities and capacity that our joint force needs currently and going forward in a way to deter aggression. But this was long planned a year ago before any sort of conflagration happened in Ukraine with Russia.”

Both military officials said the annual joint drills’ objectives had been met, particularly in strengthening the US and Philippines’ security alliance and ensuring preparedness in responding to crises.

Centino added the success of this year’s exercise after being postponed and scaled back by the pandemic, showed the strength and resiliency of the alliance.

“Although there were limitations brought about by the pandemic, it is highly commendable that the exercise pushed through and generated a favorable outcome,” added AFP exercise director Maj. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan.

Balikatan 2022 exercises, done in Cagayan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, La Union, Cavite, and Palawan provinces, focused on maritime security, amphibious operations, live-fire training, urban operations, aviation operations, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Both countries also used the Balikatan 2022 as a training ground for 2 elite teams—the Philippine Army’s 1st brigade combat team and the US Marine Corps’ 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment from Hawaii.

Representatives from 8 nations, most from Asia, came as observers: Brunei, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Around 40 personnel from the Australian Defense Force also participated.

This year’s drills also marked the 75th anniversary of PH-US security cooperation.

