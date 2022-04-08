MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an order bolstering the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) by raising its chairperson's rank and opening it to the participation of more sectors, a document from Malacañang showed Friday.

"Considering the role and scope of work of the PCW, there is a need to strengthen the organization structure of the Commission, including its current composition," Duterte said in Executive Order 167.

Under the order, the PCW chairperson will serve on a full-time basis with the rank of an undersecretary.

The order also increases the members of the PCW from non-governmental organizations to 12 from 10, with the addition of representatives for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

EO 167 also creates a PCW secretariat, which shall be headed by an executive director and assisted by 2 executive directors, who will "supervise the provision of requisite technical and administrative services to the members of the Commission."

Meanwhile, the heads of the following government agencies, who sit as PCW ex-officio members, can designate their "permanent alternates" with a rank not lower than assistant secretary.

Department of Agriculture

Department of Budget and Management

Department of Education

Department of Foreign Affairs

Department of Health

Department of the Interior and Local Government

Department of Labor and Employment

Department of Social Welfare and Development

Department of Trade and Industry

National Economic Development Authority

Formerly known as the National Commission on the Role of Filipino Women, the PCW is a policy-making and oversight agency tasked with advocating for gender equality and women empowerment.

