Pedestrians walk in the rain at an intersection in Manila on April 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED)— A low pressure area will bring rains this weekend in parts of Luzon, as well as Visayas and Mindanao, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Friday.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the LPA was spotted 230 kilometers northeast of Surigao City at 10 p.m.

The weather agency said the weather disturbance may develop into a tropical depression in 36 hours.

In the next 24 hours, it will bring moderate to heavy rains over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands, said PAGASA.

It added that light to moderate with at times heavy rains would be experienced over the southern portion of Quezon, Romblon, Marinduque, and the rest of Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao.

PAGASA warned that scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides "are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards."

Meanwhile, a tropical depression outside the Philippine area of responsibility has intensified into a tropical storm with the international name Malakas.

At 8 a.m, it was spotted 2,250 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and 90 kph gusts, said PAGASA.

Malakas will gain strength while moving northwestward over the Pacific Ocean and may enter PAR as a severe tropical storm or typhoon. It is not expected to make landfall, but the LPA will interact and eventually merge with it, said ABS-CBN News' resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas.

The first 2 storms that will enter PAR this year will be given the local names Agaton and Basyang.