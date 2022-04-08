CEBU CITY - Cebuanos who crammed in a covered court in Cebu City on Friday squealed in delight when the family of Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso appeared on stage to woo voters, undeterred by their patriarch’s decline in a recent pre-election survey.

Manila’s first lady Diana Lynn “Dynee” Domagoso and her actor-son Joaquin smiled and laughed as they grooved on stage to the tune of “Dying Inside to Hold You,” casting aside naysayers that the head of their family may have little to no chance of bagging the presidency.

“Tuloy-tuloy lang kami kasi mas naniniwala ako na kung nararamdaman niyo yung init ngayon dito, ito ba yung sinasabi ninyo na mababa sa survey?” Mrs. Domagoso told reporters here.

(We just go forward because I believe more on the warmth of the people on the ground, is this what they call a low survey rating?)

“Baka yung iba natatakot lang na ipakita ang kanilang preference at ito na yung pagkakataon na isigaw na natin kung sino talaga ang gusto natin,” she said.

(Some people might just be scared to show their real preference, and this might be their chance to really choose who they want to vote for.)

While Pulse Asia’s March pre-election survey showed that the Manila mayor kept the third spot, he lost 2 percentage points, with only 8 percent of respondents backing his presidential bid.

“Hindi kami tumitingin sa mga negative comments kasi I want to focus myself on the positive,” Dynee said.

(We do not look at negative comments because I want to focus myself on the positive.)

“Kapag lagi mong iniisip yung negatibo, lalo mong binababa. Wag mong alagaan ang problema,” she said.

(If you always think about the negative, you're just putting yourself down. Don't coddle problems.)

“Ilabas mo ‘yung sarili mo doon and welcome those who are happy. Welcome those who have good vibes,” she said.

(Go out there and welcome those who are happy. Welcome those who have good vibes.)

ROLES IN THE CAMPAIGN

Aside from representing the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer in various sorties, Mrs. Domagoso said she is also overseeing the campaign finance of her husband.

“Ako yung tumutulong doon at siyempre, sa funding. Alam mo naman ang babae, magaling humawak ng pera,” said Mrs. Domagoso, a businesswoman by profession.

(I help in managing the funding. As we all know, women are good at handling finances.)

Three of their 5 children are also involved in the campaign.

Patrick, the eldest among the siblings, has been representing the Manila mayor in several speaking engagements in provinces.

Frances, Domagoso’s only daughter, is engaged in house-to-house campaigning in Metro Manila.

“Now, she (Frances) is still studying. Every weekend nag-iikot na din siya (she also goes around),” she said.

“Matagal na niya itong ginagawa. I think more than a month ago pa.”

(She has been doing this I think since a month ago.)

Joaquin, Domagoso’s middle child who followed his footsteps as an actor, is using his star power to appeal to more voters.

“Kakabalik ko lang from lock-in taping. I’m doing my best now to do what I can for the campaign,” the 20-year-old celebrity said.

(I just came back from lock-in taping.)

Joaquin is a big help to his dad’s campaign because in some areas, people look for him and not for his father who is running for president, Dynee said in jest.

“Iba talaga yung pogi no? Buti na lang sa akin nagmana,” she said, laughing.

(It really makes a difference when you are handsome, right? Good thing he got his looks from me.)

'WE DO NOT STOP'

Dynee and Joaquin ended their impromptu dance number on stage with a quick but tight hug, a gesture of unity among Domagoso’s closely-knit family.

“I’ve always been supporting my husband from Day 1, from the very beginning even before siya tumakbong presidente (he ran for president),” Dynee said.

“Si Isko kasi hindi basta maibababa yung kaniyang paninindigan… Gusto niyang iangat ang lahat ng buhay ng Pilipino, especially those sa mga naghihirap, so I will be with him all the way and I know he can do it,” she said.

(You cannot just put down isko and his convictions... He wants to improve the lives of Filipinos, especially the poor, so I will be with him all the way and I know he can do it.)

Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes earlier said that while presidential race frontrunner and former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos enjoys 56 percent of support in the March survey, it is still “possible" to have a dramatic shift in numbers in the next 30 days.

“The last 30 days is like the last 2 minutes of a basketball game,” he told ANC’s Headstart.

“The other team might be leading 12 to 15 points, the last 2 minutes is a crucial thing. If someone shoots five 3-pointers, the game is tied," he said.

Campaign strategies will be crucial in the next few days, Holmes said.

“It might be best for some candidates to look back in term of their messages, how it can be refined and trying to escalate activities that will generate support for their candidacy.”

Regardless of how Domagoso plans to tweak his strategy to pull a come-from-behind win in the presidential race, there will be a definite weapon in his arsenal: the solid support of his family.

“What’s more important is we don’t stop and we keep continuing what we are doing,” Joaquin said.

“Last month na kaya ituloy na natin.”

(It's the final month so we will push through with this.)