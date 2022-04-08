LAPU-LAPU CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday denied that his camp has been engaging in vote buying after 2 men wearing his campaign shirts were nabbed for allegedly offering rice in exchange for votes in Caloocan City.

"Wala naman tayong kinalaman doon," Domagoso told reporters when asked for his reaction about the incident.

"They can claim what they want to claim... Habang busy sila na nag-a-arrange ng pulitika nila, ako busy ako na lalapit sa tao," he said, noting that black propaganda is common during election season.

(We have nothing to do with that. They can claim what they want to claim... While other people are busy arranging politics there, I'm busy going closer to the people.)

Aksyon Demoratiko standard bearer @IskoMoreno Domagoso denies involvement in an alleged vote-buying incident in Caloocan, where the men in question were seen wearing the Manila Mayor’s campaign shirts: “Wala tayong kinalaman doon.” pic.twitter.com/ITeN8X7sMz — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) April 8, 2022

Domagoso said his camp has been adhering to all election laws, and even gave his rivals for the presidency more access to voters in his bailiwick Manila by waiving the issuance of campaign permits in the capital city.

"Ako kasi ang pananaw ko, hindi naman natin pag-aari yung isip ng tao

hindi ko naman pag-aari yung siyudad, hindi ko naman pag-aari yung mamamayan," he said.

(My view is that I do not own the minds of the people, I do not own the city, I do not own the people.)

"Tao ang naglalagay sa tao sa gobyerno kaya sa Maynila, open city. Lahat sila puwede pumunta, puwede pumasok," he said.

(It is the people who choose who to place in government that;s why Manila is an open city. All of them are welcome to come, welcome to campaign there.)

The Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate, however, noted that other local governments have not extended the same courtesy to his team.

"Pinahirapan lang nila ang buhay namin, but remember, galing ako sa wala. Lahat ng hirap sa buhay inabot ko," Domagoso said.

(They are giving us a hard time, but remember, I came from nothing. I have experienced all the hardships in life.)

"Sanay naman ako sa hirap. Nakakaraos naman ako lagi sa awa ng Diyos. Masaya naman 'yung team na nakakaikot din sila at marami kaming nadadapuan," he said.

(I am used to having a hard time. I get by with the mercy of God. My team is happy that we can still go around and that we have visited a lot of places.)

In Pulse Asia's March pre-election survey, Domagoso is still on the third spot with 8 percent of respondents backing his presidential bid.

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. continues to lead the race with 54 percent, while Vice President Leni Robredo is in second place with about a quarter of respondents supporting her candidacy.

The refusal of several local governments to grant campaign permits has not deterred Aksyon Demokratiko's campaign in any way, Domagoso said.

"What matters most is our action on how we are going to reach you, on how we can meet as many people as possible," he said.