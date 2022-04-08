Residents re-enact the passion of Jesus Christ in Cainta, Rizal on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Various areas across the country commemorate the life of Jesus Christ either through re-enactments, self-flagellation, or even true crucifixions. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The public is warned against overcrowding, crucifixion, and kissing the imageries of saints during the Holy Week, the Department of Health said Friday.

COVID-19 can be transmitted through droplets such as saliva, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Iwasan din natin ang paghalik sa mga Santo at Santa, iba pang mga imahen o poon sa ating mga simbahan dahil maaari itong maging paraan ng virus transmission," she told reporters.

(Let's avoid kissing saints and other sacred images in our churches as this can cause virus transmission.)

"Kung maaari lang po sanang maiwasan natin ang mga aktibidad kagaya ng pagpepenitensya sa paraan ng pagpapako sa krus at iba pa upang maiwasan ang tetanus at pagkakaroon ng sugat at impeksyon," added the official.

(If possible, let us also avoid penance by crucifixion to avoid tetanus, injury, and infection.)

The public is urged to observe minimum health standards such as wearing best-fitted masks, isolating when sick, doubling up protection with vaccines, and ensuring good airflow, Vergeire said.

"Nandito pa rin ang virus, sana po patuloy natin ipatupad and i-practice ang minimum public health standards. 'Wag po tayo magsisiksikan sa mga simbahan," she said.

(The virus is still here, let's continue to practice minimum public health standards. Let's not crowd around churches.)

"Let us try to remember na ang transmission ng virus ay meron pa rin sa ating bansa...Pangalawa nandyan na rin ang ating pagbabakasyon, sana po isipin gusto natin magenjoy but we want everybody safe."

(Let us try to remember the virus is sill circulating in our country...Let us enjoy our vacation, but at the same time we want everybody safe.)

