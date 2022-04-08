MANILA — Senatorial candidate and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno on Friday condemned the harassment of youth volunteers in Davao who are supporting the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Diokno said his team received word that the "Davao Youth for Leni" volunteers were harassed by village officials while conducting a house-to-house campaign on Thursday.

The volunteers were shouted at and barred from approaching houses, he added.

"We condemn this blatant disrespect of our volunteers and flagrant violation of the right to campaign, which is part of our freedom of expression," he said in a statement.

Diokno said their lawyers are closely monitoring the situation and one of them will be meeting with the volunteers Friday.

He urged those who may encounter harassment to report to the "Lawyers for Chel" hotline at 09692986848 or at lawyersforchel@gmail.com.

Diokno also called on the Commission on Elections to investigate the incident and hold accountable those responsible.

"To our 'Davao Youth for Leni' members, isang mahigpit na yakap sa inyo. Chel lang kayo. We have your back," he said.

On Twitter, the "Davao Youth for Leni" has said it started its house-to-house campaign in support of Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on April 5.

The volunteers aim to highlight Robredo and Pangilinan's plans for the country should they win the 2022 elections.

#TaoSaTaoParaKayRobredo sa DAVAO CITY! (Day 1)



Gisugdan kahapon, April 5, sa mga youth volunteers ang house-to-house campaign kay Leni-Kiko ug sa #TropangAngat sa dakbayan sa Davao. pic.twitter.com/UIUuvByMFW — Davao Youth For Leni (@DvoYouthforLeni) April 5, 2022

As the May 9 polls near, Robredo disclosed that many of her supporters had been harassed and accused as communists.

"Tandaan natin, nagsimula ito noong naging sunod-sunod ang pagdagsa ng mga tao sa ating mga people’s rally na para bang 'di makapaniwala ang iba na puwedeng magkaisa ang karaniwang Pilipino sa ngalan ng pag-asa," she said in a statement Thursday.

Robredo saw a 9-point increase in the March presidential survey released by Pulse Asia.

She also reiterated she would never ally with anyone that uses violence to promote an agenda.

RELATED VIDEO