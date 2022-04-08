Opposition coalition 1Sambayan holds a press briefing in Dagupan City on Friday, April 8, declaring former Makati representative Monsour Del Rosario its 11th senatorial candidate. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

DAGUPAN CITY, Pangasinan - Opposition coalition 1Sambayan named former Makati representative Monsour Del Rosario its 11th senatorial candidate in its slate in a press conference on Friday.

Del Rosario was at Vice President Leni Robredo's rally in Tagum a day before 1Sambayan made the announcement.

Del Rosario, who previously endorsed Senator Ping Lacson's presidential bid, declared his support for Robredo when the former resigned as chief of Partido Reporma in March along with the party's shift in alliance with the incumbent vice president.

Del Rosario included in his platform the Healthcare Heroes Card, which honors PRC-medical license practitioners the same benefits as PWDs and senior citizens.

Del Rosario also aims to increase the salaries of healthcare professionals to "bridge the gap [from salaries] in the United States, Europe, and Canada, and Australia."

"Nakakalungkot isipin na 'yung ating mga nurses, dito nag-aaral and then after they graduate and two years ng pagtatrabaho sa PIlipinas, they're out of the country and taking care of foreigners."

(It's sad to think that our nurses study here but eventually work abroad, taking care of foreigners.)

The former Makati 1st district representative also wants to institutionalize including children with special needs in schools.

Del Rosario, a former member of the Philippine national taekwondo team, also aims to propose giving pensions to athletes who bring medals home to the Philippines after retirement.

He also lined up agricultural reforms in his platform, to secure food self-sufficiency for the country. While born in Manila, Del Rosario grew up in Bacolod where he said he speaks with farmers regularly.

Del Rosario is the second to last candidate before 1Sambayan completes its slate one month before the May 9 polls.

1Sambayan has endorsed the 8 senatorial candidates included in Robredo's slate, along with trade union leader Elmer "Bong" Labog, and human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares.

"Rest assured that I will fight for her, because the Philippines deserves better," Del Rosario said of his support for Robredo's presidential bid.

"We have to choose the right leader. If we don't, marami tayong problema, pag nagkamali tayo, lalo tayong lulubog."

(We have a lot of problems, if we vote wrong, the country's state will only get worse.)