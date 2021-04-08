Valenzuela mayor gets first dose of Sinovac's COVID-19 jab

Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian receives his first dose of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine on April 8, 2021. Photo from Mayor Rex Gatchalian's official Twitter account.

MANILA - Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian on Thursday received his first dose of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine, joining other local chief executives who have been inoculated against the virus amid a surge in cases in the country.

Gatchalian was vaccinated along with other Valenzuela residents, according to information from the Mayor's Office.

"I firmly believe that citizens getting vaccinated is a step towards the right direction," he told ABS-CBN News.

"Whatever brand it is, as long as the FDA approves it then when one's turn comes up you should get vaccinated," he said.

Got my SINOVAC jab this morning.

Thanks to Doc. Ceneta and the VC Vax team!!!



Sa mga residents natin mag register na kayo sa https://t.co/SJoL0MCfPj



Start na po tayo sa mga may co-morbidity this weekend na registered then seniors... pic.twitter.com/UTQoyveLRK — Rex (@rex_gatchalian) April 8, 2021

Last month, the Department of the Interior and Local Government "upgraded" local chief executives in the list of priority recipients of COVID-19 vaccine, saying mayors and governors are also frequently exposed to the virus as they supervise government programs to curb the spread of the disease.

Several mayors joined the government's inoculation program to boost their constituents' confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.

"More and more Valenzuelanos over the past few weeks have started registering," Gatchalian said.

"The hesitation is dropping because they're seeing medical workers get inoculated," he said.

Other Metro Manila mayors who have been inoculated with Sinovac jabs are Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano and Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan.

RELATED VIDEO