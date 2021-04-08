Pasig sets up temporary holding areas for COVID patients as hospital beds fill up

The Pasig city government is setting up temporary holding areas for moderate COVID-19 patients due to lack of hospital beds.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the temporary holding areas will serve as extensions of emergency rooms consisting of 5 beds, with doctors, nurses, medicines plus basic equipment and supplies.

The holding areas will be operational starting Thursday afternoon, he said.

"These are very difficult times...Puno ang mga Ospital. Ang hirap makahanap ng bakante sa ospital, kahit sa mga kalapit nating lungsod/probinsya. Minsan hindi na makahinga ang pasyente, pero higit sa 2, 3 oras naghahanap ng mapagdadalhan ang ambulansya natin," Sotto said in his Twitter account.

"Ito po ay isang bahagi sa tugon natin sa matinding problema. Kukulangin pa rin siguro, pero makakatulong kahit papaano: nag set up tayo ng temporary holding area na parang extension ng ER. Para po ito sa mga moderate cases na hindi pa kayang tanggapin ng mga ospital," he added.

These are very difficult times... Puno ang mga Ospital. Ang hirap makahanap ng bakante sa ospital, kahit sa mga kalapit nating lungsod/probinsya. Minsan hindi na makahinga ang pasyente, pero higit sa 2, 3 oras naghahanap ng mapagdadalhan ang ambulansya natin.

(Cont.➡️) — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) April 7, 2021

(2/4)



Ito po ay isang bahagi sa tugon natin sa matinding problema.. kukulangin pa rin siguro, pero makakatulong kahit papaano: nag set up tayo ng TEMPORARY HOLDING AREA na parang extension ng ER.



Para po ito sa mga moderate cases na hindi pa kayang tanggapin ng mga ospital– pic.twitter.com/a2wX6ZtEhH — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) April 7, 2021

(3/4)



Bukas ng hapon, operational na ito.

➡️ 5 kama muna, pero dadagdagan pa;

➡️ With medical management (medicines, basic equipment and supplies, doctors and nurses);

➡️ Adjusted protocols/medical control. pic.twitter.com/7PPomMRg4O — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) April 7, 2021



Sotto also thanked health care frontliners and the Pasig Emergency Unit for leading the fight against COVID-19.

"Salamat, mga healthcare frontliners, dahil hindi kayo sumusuko. Special mention to our Pasig Emergency Unit for stepping up and taking on this new task. Malayo sa ideyal ang mga pangyayari ngayon, pero kakayanin natin ito," he said.

(4/4) Salamat, mga healthcare frontliners, dahil hindi kayo sumusuko. Special mention to our Pasig Emergency Unit for stepping up and taking on this new task. Malayo sa ideyal ang mga pangyayari ngayon, pero kakayanin natin ito.



May God bless and protect you always! pic.twitter.com/omb1bSmrbh — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) April 7, 2021

The Philippines is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, with hospitals in the capital overwhelmed amid record daily infections, while authorities face delays in delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

The country has seen new daily cases surge in recent weeks, surpassing 15,000 on April 2, most of those in the congested capital, Manila.

President Rodrigo Duterte cancelled a weekly televised address and meeting with his coronavirus task force on Wednesday, following dozens of COVID-19 cases among his staff and security detail, government officials said.

There were 45 active COVID-19 cases in the Presidential Security Group (PSG), Duterte's guard unit, most of which were personnel manning the gates of the presidential palace, PSG chief Brigadier General Jesus Durante told state television. With Reuters