Pangilinan appeals to WHO to prioritize PH in vaccine delivery

MANILA - Senator Francis Pangilinan, as Liberal Party president, has already sought the intervention of LP sister organizations abroad and appealed to the World Health Organization to put the Philippines on its priority list of vaccine-recipient countries.

Pangilinan, in an interview Thursday, said he made such formal appeal to the Liberal Party International during their virtual meeting.

"We raised this with Liberal International-Africa, South America, Europe, yung concerns sa (on) COVID-19. And they have asked us to submit precisely a written report on the status of our COVID-19 response," he said.

"They expressed naman support. Pero yung palagay ko, yung bibigyang diin natin, yung panawagan natin based on observation of World Health Organization of their concern that we are crossing the red line," he added.

(They expressed support. But I think, what we will underscore is our appeal, based on the observation of the World Health Organization, their concern that we are crossing the red line.)

Pangilinan said such status is enough reason to ask the WHO to prioritize the Philippines on its COVAX Facility listing.

"Tayo ang bigyan ng priority na ma-turn over na yung vaccines, so we will be able to speed up yung vaccine rollout,” he said.

(We must be given priority in the turnover of vaccines, so we will be able to speed up our vaccine rollout.)

"We are appealing and urging the World Health Organization to prioritize... Ang concern nila is the red line means, 'pag hindi natin na-correct, we are facing the collapse of the health care system and following that would be a humanitarian crisis."

(Their concern is that, the red line means if we cannot make corrections, we are facing the collapse of the health care system and following that would be a humanitarian crisis.)

RELATED VIDEO: