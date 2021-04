MANILA - An oil tanker and cargo ship collided in waters off Cavite City, the Philippine Coast Guard said Thursday.

Nagbanggaan ang oil tanker na MTr Rich Raibow at Bulk Carrier Ivy Alliance mga 3 nautical miles ang layo sa Cavite City.

Ayon kay PCG Spokesperson Armand Balilo, ligtas ang mga crew ng mga nagbanggaang barko 🎥: PCG pic.twitter.com/S27fJwMHqU — Dennis Datu (@Dennis_Datu) April 8, 2021

PCG personnel have responded to the collision of MTr Rich Rainbow and bulk carrier Ivy Alliance 3 nautical miles away from Cavite, said spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo.

More details to follow.

-- Report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News