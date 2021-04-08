Intel officials should go after 'communists' in West PH Sea instead of Senate workers: Pangilinan

MANILA - Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Thursday said the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) should be providing the country with reports on activities of "communists" invading the West Philippine Sea instead of tagging Senate workers as members of the communist insurgency.

Pangilinan was referring to the Chinese ships moored near the Julian Felipe Reef off the coast of Palawan.

"'Yung maliliit, dinidiin nila. Pero 'yung mga dambuhalang nanakop ng Julian Felipe [Reef], ano na?" he told reporters in an online press conference.

(They are going after small workers. But what about the invaders at the Julian Felipe Reef?)

"Sana man lang sinusuportahan nila, binibigyan tayo ng intel info tungkol sa kung ano ginagawa ng China sa Julian Felipe [Reef]," he said.

(They should at least support the government by giving us intel info on what China is doing at the Julian Felipe Reef.)

Pangilinan issued the remarks days after NICA Director General Alex Paul Monteagudo accused some members of the Senate workers' union as the "eyes and ears" of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Several senators earlier came to the defense of the chambers' workers' union, belying the allegation.

Some government officials have been criticized for red tagging individuals and groups that are critical of the administration, prompting warnings against it as it endangers lives.

